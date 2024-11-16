Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman, 44, uses ‘botox’ to explain age after using mother's age in fraudulent hurricane aid: police

The 44-year-old woman was arrested for filing a fraudulent hurricane disaster assistance claim

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A 44-year-old Florida woman allegedly used her mother's identity to apply for hurricane aide, telling city employees that she looked younger because of botox.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, Veronica Torres was charged with a third-degree felony count of filing a false public assistance claim after she applied for and received almost $8,000.

Police said that the 44-year-old attempted to deceive government employees by using her mother's name, driver's license and social security information to apply for disaster assistance. 

In her application, police said, she claimed that the devastation following Hurricanes Milton and Helene forced her to move out of her home.

Veronica Torres

Veronica Torres, 44, was arrested for filing a fraudulent hurricane disaster assistance claim, according to the Bradenton Police Department. 

Police said that the 44-year-old almost got away with her alleged scheme – until an observant city employee noticed the age discrepancy. 

Authorities said that when Torres arrived to pick up her $7,967 check on Thursday, Nov. 14, the city employee took notice.

Police said that the 44-year-old tried unsuccessfully to convince the employee that she had undergone "botox treatments" that provided transformational results.

Botox injection

Young woman receiving a botox injection (iStock)

Torres was requested to come back the next day, where she was questioned by Bradenton detectives.

She was arrested following questioning and was released after posting a $2,500 bond, jail records show.

