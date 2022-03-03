Expand / Collapse search
Secret Service arrests two men on weapons charges near Ukrainian Embassy in DC

The two suspects reportedly told law enforcement they intended to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine

By Paul Best | Fox News
The Secret Service arrested two men on weapons charges near the Ukrainian embassy in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning. 

Officers saw the two individuals "acting suspiciously near a vehicle in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW," which is just a few blocks from the Ukrainian Embassy, a spokesperson for the Secret Service told Fox News Digital. 

The two men told officers that they drove from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine, according to the Washington Post. 

    U.S. Secret Service officers stopped and detained two men in the Georgetown neighborhood on March 3, 2022.  (REUTERS/Peter Eisler)

    U.S. Secret Service officers detain one of two men from a car with Indiana license plates that they stopped and searched, finding what appeared to be an assault-style rifle and body armor. (REUTERS/Peter Eisler)

One of the individuals was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license, while the other was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. 

Law enforcement unloaded a heap of military gear from the suspects' car, including green duffel bags and what appears to be body armor plates, according to pictures taken by Reuters. 

    A U.S. Secret Service officer gathers materials to put back into a car before towing it away after stopping and detaining two men. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

    U.S. Secret Service laid out what appears to be military gear.  (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

A spokesperson said the Secret Service does not release the identities of suspects they arrest. The two men were taken to the Metropolitan Police Department's second district station for processing. 

