Kansas
Published

Second suspect arrested in Kansas nightclub shooting

Third suspect still being pursued

Associated Press
A second suspect is now in custody in connection with a mass shooting that injured nearly a dozen people earlier this month in Kansas, Wichita police announced Monday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. On Friday, a 19-year-old man was arrested. It wasn't immediately clear if either man has been charged. Their names have not been released. A message left with Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett wasn't immediately returned.

The shooting happened in the early hours of July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the chaos that followed. No one died.

City Nightz club facade

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting at the City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kansas. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

In addition to the arrests, police are searching for a 23-year-old man believed to have been involved in the shooting. A St. Louis-area man was arrested July 3, but prosecutors later determined he fired his gun to defend himself after shots were fired by two other men at the club.

The gunshot victims — seven men and two women — ranged in age from 22 to 34, police said. The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old male.

Wichita is a city of nearly 400,000 people, located about 200 miles southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.