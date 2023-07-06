Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

4-year-old Kansas girl struck by bullet while watching Fourth of July fireworks

KS police suspect celebratory holiday gunfire to be the cause of tragic incident

Associated Press
A 4-year-old Kansas girl has been hospitalized after she was shot in the arm while watching fireworks, and police suspect the bullet may have been fired into the air in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Wichita police said the shooting happened Tuesday night. The child was in serious condition, but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said Wednesday.

KS WOMAN WHO WAS FATALLY INJURED IN POLICE CHASE CRASH WAS FLEEING SCENE OF SHOOTING, ACCORDING TO AUTHORITIES

Kansas Fox News graphic

A 4-year-old Kansas girl was struck in the arm by a bullet during a Fourth of July celebration. 

The girl was watching fireworks and playing with neighbors when she was struck. Police said the injury "appears to be from a stray bullet strike," and urged people not to shoot into the air.

"This reckless behavior exhibits a lack of regard for human life," police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation continues.