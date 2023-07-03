9 shot, 2 trampled at Wichita, Kansas nightclub as mayor calls for city to ‘stand united’ against gun violence

The mayor of Wichita, Kansas, is calling for his city to "stand united against the alarming rise in gun violence" following a shooting at a nightclub over the weekend that left nine people injured with bullet wounds and another two hospitalized after being trampled.

Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the City Nightz club just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. At least one suspect so far is in custody and police are investigating four guns recovered from the scene to determine if they were the weapons the shooters used.

"We will not tolerate gun violence in our city, and we must stand united against the alarming rise in gun violence," Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said following the shooting, calling the safety of residents his "number one priority."

"We must advocate for safer communities and continue proactive measures to prevent such tragedies, while fostering a culture of peace, empathy, and understanding," he added.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police on Monday identified the suspect arrested as Brandon Young, 31, of Florissant, Missouri, who is now facing two counts of aggravated battery.

The Wichita Police Department did not immediately respond Monday to a request for further comment from Fox News Digital.

One of the victims was critically injured, and all are receiving treatment at a local hospital, according to Moses.

"The shooting victim’s ages and genders are the following: 22-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 24-year-old female, 34-year-old male, 22-year-old female, 29-year-old male, 24-year-old male, 25-year-old male, and 25-year-old male," Wichita Police said.

The two people trampled were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Detective Chris Merceau said Sunday that police have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting on May 21, according to The Associated Press.

He added that police met with the club's owner after that incident and discussed the importance of using electronic wands to detect weapons on patrons and surveillance cameras. He said investigators will work to determine if any of those recommendations were followed.

Jacob Green said one of his best friends is among those injured, according to KSN.

He told the station he woke up Sunday morning to a phone call from his friend’s roommate.

"I pick it up; it’s not him," Green said. "It’s his roommate. He’s like, hey, something happened last night. He got shot,' and my heart just sank."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.