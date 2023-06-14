Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Second man convicted in Minnesota bar shootout that left 1 dead, over a dozen wounded

Terry Brown's conviction follows that of co-defendant Devondre Phillips

Associated Press
A second man has been found guilty in a shootout at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, that left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured.

Terry Lorenzo Brown was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm, KARE-TV reported.

NEVADA MAN CONVICTED OVER GUNFIGHT IN CROWDED MINNESOTA BAR

Prosecutors said Brown and Devondre Phillips began shooting at each other at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar near downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10, 2021.

Minnesota Fox News graphic

Terry Brown has been convicted of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and a firearms charge for his role in a deadly 2021 shootout at a St. Paul, Minnesota bar. (Fox News)

Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander from St. Paul, was killed, and at least 15 others including Brown and Phillips were wounded, as bar patrons fled in panic.

MINNESOTA MASSACRE: POLICE ARREST THREE PEOPLE IN SHOOTING THAT KILLED ONE, INJURED 14

Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Brown’s attorney, Stephen Grigsby, said during closing arguments that Brown fired in self-defense after Devondre Phillips shot at him, although it was only a fraction of a second before Brown returned fire.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the bar showed Brown advancing on Phillips with a gun in his hand as Phillips shot Brown’s friend in the stomach. Images showed Brown continuing to advance until the shootout between Brown and Phillips started.