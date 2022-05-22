Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Published

Seattle police rescue 2 men, toddler after rubber raft sinks

Rescuers responded to I-90 bridge over Lake Washington

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Seattle police rescued two men and a toddler whose rubber raft began sinking in the choppy waters of Lake Washington last week, authorities said.

Patrol officers and officers from the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Unit responded Wednesday to the I-90 floating bridge after the high winds and strong waves carried away the rubber raft that the two adults and two-year-old child were sitting in at the Stan Sayres boat dock, the department said.

The adults and child were not wearing life jackets, according to authorities.

The two men and child were forced into the cold, choppy waters of Lake Washington after strong winds and waves carried them away from a dock.

As the raft reached the I-90 floating bridge, police said it began to take on water from the large waves. Both adults and the child were forced into the choppy water.

CALIFORNIA CHOPPER CREW RESCUES MAN TRAPPED ON 500-FOOT CLIFF, VIDEO SHOWS

The turbulent waters were reportedly 52 degrees – cold enough to cause hypothermia in about an hour, KIRO-TV reported.

Seattle police helped rescue two men, a two-year-old child after their raft began sinking in Lake Washington in Seattle on Wednesday. Officers also rescued a group of good Samaritans who tried to help.

The department released video showing officers pulling the two adults and child to safety. Officers also rescued the occupants of a civilian motorboat that had rushed to the scene to help.

"I got you!" a rescuer can be heard saying as they pull an adult out of the water.

"They're all on board. They're good," an officer tells one of the rescued adults.

All victims were treated for exposure. No one was hospitalized.