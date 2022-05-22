Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California chopper crew rescues man trapped on 500-foot cliff, video shows

Man clung to safety on face of Mussel Rock near Daly City, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescues man stranded on 500-foot cliff Video

California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescues man stranded on 500-foot cliff

A man was airlifted from Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., on Thursday after he got stuck halfway down a 500-foot vertical cliff face, authorities said.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California helicopter crew airlifted a man to safety Thursday after he became stranded on the face of a 500-foot vertical cliff, authorities said.

A local fisherman spotted the man clinging to a cliff about halfway down Mussel Rock around 5:10 p.m. and called the fire department, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations said. Mussel Rock is located near Daly City in San Mateo County.

However, when the man’s precarious position prevented ground rescuers from locating him, fire officials called the CHP for assistance, the agency said.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations responded to Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., around 5:10 p.m. Thursday to perform a cliff rescue.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations responded to Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., around 5:10 p.m. Thursday to perform a cliff rescue. (California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations )

CHP Helicopter H-30 responded and located the victim. Officials determined that a helicopter rescue would be safest.

COAST GUARD IN NORTH CAROLINA RESCUES DOG THAT FELL OVERBOARD IN PAMLICO SOUND

The CHP pilot battled challenging winds while hovering 100 feet over the cliff and lowering an officer down to the victim, the agency said.

Rescuers aboard a CHP helicopter located the man clinging to a 500-foot vertical cliff face on Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., on Thursday.

Rescuers aboard a CHP helicopter located the man clinging to a 500-foot vertical cliff face on Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., on Thursday. (California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations )

Video footage from the CHP officer's helmet camera shows him directing the chopper as he is lowered to the victim’s location on the cliff face. Once he reaches the stranded man, he straps a harness around the victim and both are hoisted off the cliff.

  • Man rescued from Mussel Rock cliff
    Image 1 of 2

    Rescuers lowered down a CHP officer to reach the victim stranded on Mussel Rock near Daly City, Calif., on Thursday. (California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations )

  • California Highway Patrol helicopter rescues man stranded on cliff face on Mussel Rock
    Image 2 of 2

    The CHP officer strapped a harness around the victim and both were hoisted safely to a landing area, authorities said. (California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations )

The chopper short-hauled the victim and officer to a nearby landing zone, where the victim was handed over to fire officials, CHP said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were reported. 

It was unclear how the man became stranded halfway down the cliff face.