Seattle houseboat fire: Massive flames sparked on Lake Union, video shows

Several boats went up in flames on Lake Union in Washington state, video shows.

Seattle firefighters responded to the fire behind the China Harbor Restaurant on Westlake Ave North along Lake Union, at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, a live alert said.

A. Porcia Palo, an employee of a nearby restaurant recorded a video of the massive blaze, which was provided to Fox News Digital by her mother.

Witnesses said on social media the flame burned a building and several boats.

The Seattle Fire Department sent over a dozen units to respond to a "fire in building," its live alert showed. Another video showed several emergency response vehicles at the scene, including several ambulances.

It was not immediately clear what started the fire.