Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Seattle
Published

Seattle to end drug and prostitution loitering law targeting people of color

By Shawn M. Carter | Fox News
close
Seattle to dismantle cop-free zone amid violenceVideo

Seattle to dismantle cop-free zone amid violence

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to end Capitol hill organized protest after three people were shot over Father's Day weekend; reaction and analysis on 'The Five.'

Seattle is moving to end a longstanding city law that allowed police to arrest someone for loitering, if they are also suspected of being a possible drug offender or sex worker.

The twin bills, passed unanimously by the Seattle City Council Monday, effectively block authorities from arresting someone for loitering in relation to a drug or a prostitution inquiry. Both laws, according to the Chicago-Kent Law Review, have historically targeted people of color.

RESIDENTS NEAR SEATTLE’S CHOP ASK WHAT TOOK CITY SO LONG TO MOVE TO BREAK UP PROTEST

Drug-trafficking loitering laws became particularly prevalent in the United States during the 1990s war on drugs, MyNorthwest, which covered the bill signings, pointed out.

“Today we’re taking a step in the right direction, making sure our laws reflect our values and don’t create additional burdens on our Black and brown community members,” Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis, who co-sponsored both bills, said in a statement for the city council.

Does Seattle expect protesters to vacate CHOP peacefully?Video

The bills come as part of a long list of recommendations from a workgroup study commissioned by the city in 2018. It found that Black, Indigenous and other people of color have a gun pointed at them by police 30 percent more often than their white peers, and are frisked 15 percent more often.

“Seattle is fortunate to have City Councilmembers who consider and respond to recommendations from those with lived experience in the criminal justice system, and I’m happy to see this legislation make it over the finish line,” City Attorney Pete Holmes said. “Here’s hoping other jurisdictions evaluate their own loitering policies.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP