Coast Guard searching for survivors after commercial fishing boat sinks off Massachusetts; 1 body recovered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Coast Guard is frantically searching Massachusetts waters for survivors after a commercial fishing boat with seven people on board, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) observer, sank Friday 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency position indicating a radio beacon (EPIRB) alert at about 6:50 a.m. registered to the 72-foot commercial fishing vessel Lily Jean.

USCG crews attempted to contact the boat, and after getting no response, issued an urgent marine information broadcast (UMIB), according to officials.

USCG Northeast District launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod and a small boat crew from Station Gloucester to search the area.

COAST GUARD SEARCHES FOR SURVIVORS AFTER US STRIKES SUSPECTED NARCO-TERRORIST VESSELS IN EASTERN PACIFIC

The Coast Guard cutter Thunder Bay was also diverted to assist the search.

Rescue crews found debris near the location where the EPIRB was activated, along with a body and an unoccupied life raft.

The Coast Guard said crews will continue with the search and rescue response.

EIGHT PEOPLE RESCUED FROM SINKING BOAT AFTER RUNNING LOW ON FUEL IN ROUGH MIAMI WATERS

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the state has offered its full support.

"I’m heartbroken over the devastating news out of Gloucester about the sinking of the Lily Jean and have offered our full support to Mayor Lundberg, Harbormaster Lucido and the Coast Guard," Healey wrote in a statement. "I am praying for the crew, and my heart goes out to their loved ones and all Gloucester fishing families during this awful time.

"Fishermen and fishing vessels are core to the history, economy and culture of Gloucester and Cape Ann, and this tragedy is felt all across the state."

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR 77-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO WENT OVERBOARD ON HOLLAND AMERICA LINE CRUISE SHIP

The boat's captain, Gus Sanfilippo, and his crew were featured in a 2012 episode of the History Channel show "Nor’Easter Men," highlighting a fishing expedition in dangerous weather conditions, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Sanfilippo, a fifth-generation commercial fisherman, angled for haddock, lobster and flounder, according to the report.

State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, told the outlet he was friends with the missing captain.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s a person that has a big smile, and he gives you a warm embrace when he sees you," Tarr told the AP. "He is very, very skilled at what he does. … I’m going to make a prediction. Tonight, tomorrow and the days that follow, you’re going to see strength. The strength that has made this the most historic fishing port in the United States of America."

Gloucester, Massachusetts, is a coastal city about 30 miles north of Boston, on Cape Ann.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.