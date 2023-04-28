San Francisco security guard arrested on suspicion of murder in shooting death of woman

A San Francisco security guard has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman during a theft, police said Friday.

The coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Chynna Brown, FOX San Francisco reported. The shooting occurred near the 800 block of Market Street on Thursday in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, an area plagued by open-air drug use and crime.

Officers responded and requested medics to the scene after finding Brown with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital but later died.

"The preliminary investigation discovered that during this incident a theft occurred," the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators identified Michael Earl-Wayne, 33, as a suspect and arrested him on suspicion of murder. The police said Earl-Wayne "was working in the capacity as a private security guard" at the time of the shooting.

Authorities have not released many details about what led to the gunfire.