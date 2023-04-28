Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

San Francisco security guard arrested on suspicion of murder in shooting death of woman

The San Francisco Police Department said a theft occurred during the deadly shooting

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A San Francisco security guard has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman during a theft, police said Friday. 

The coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Chynna Brown, FOX San Francisco reported. The shooting occurred near the 800 block of Market Street on Thursday in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood, an area plagued by open-air drug use and crime. 

FORMER SAN FRANCISCO FIRE COMMISSIONER HOSPITALIZED IN HOMELESS ASSAULT SHARES VIDEO OF PIPE ATTACK

Officers responded and requested medics to the scene after finding Brown with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital but later died. 

San Francisco security guard shooting

A San Francisco police vehicle in the area where a security guard allegedly shot and killed a woman on Thursday.  (Fox San Francisco)

"The preliminary investigation discovered that during this incident a theft occurred," the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release. 

Investigators identified Michael Earl-Wayne, 33, as a suspect and arrested him on suspicion of murder. The police said Earl-Wayne "was working in the capacity as a private security guard" at the time of the shooting. 

Authorities have not released many details about what led to the gunfire.

