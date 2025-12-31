San Antonio teen who vanished Christmas Eve found dead by suicide in nearby field after days-long search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Texas authorities confirmed on Thursday a missing San Antonio teen who vanished on Christmas Eve took her own life.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen alive at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, walking a few blocks from her home.

Olmos' body was found Tuesday in a field just a few hundred yards from her home, next to a gun, according to a report from affiliate FOX 7 Austin.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Olmos on Wednesday, determining the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruling the manner of death a suicide, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office previously said Olmos had a history of suicidal ideation and depression, noting there were no signs of foul play.

The body appeared to have been in the location where it was found for several days, according to authorities.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, family members thanked the community for their support.

"In the name of the Olmos family, we want to give a humble and heartfelt thank you to all the news reporters, churches, friends, families, and communities for your support and prayers," Nancy Olmos wrote in the post. "Our beloved Camila Mendoza Olmos is now with the Good Lord."

"We kindly ask that you please respect our pain and, most importantly, keep my cousin Rosario—Camila’s mom—and my nephew Carlos—Camila’s brother—in your prayers during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "Thank you, and God bless you all."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.