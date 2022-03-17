Russia bombed shelter despite heartbreaking signs; Jussie Smollett's legal prospects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘CHILDREN’ TARGETED? - Ukrainian officials in the besieged city of Mariupol claimed that Russian forces bombed a theater in which thousands had taken refuge, even though satellite footage shows that the word for "children" in Russian was written on the ground near the theater. Continue reading …

JUSSIE: WHAT'S NEXT? - Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday, and several legal experts gave their opinions on his legal future in interviews with Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

WAR FAKE NEWS? - Ukrainian teen's TikTok goes viral after she describes how Russians are convinced ‘the war isn’t real.' Continue reading …

'IT'S MY KID' - Alabama doctor vows to get his 9-year-old adoptive son out of Ukraine, no matter what it takes. Continue reading …

ELEMENTARY MISTAKES - Teachers union leader misspells Ukraine after posting pictures of the Ukrainian flag upside down. Continue reading …





POLITICS

PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE - Geopolitics experts who spoke with Fox News said the U.S. should be devoting more resources to bolstering psychological warfare, an approach that would not send American troops into harm’s way. Continue reading …

CHILD PORN DEFENDER? - President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "has a pattern of letting child porn offenders off the hook for their appalling crimes, both as a judge and as a policymaker," Sen. Josh Hawley warned. Continue reading …

‘COST UKRAINIAN LIVES - U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, has a strong message for President Biden regarding his slow response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading …

‘HATE’ ON SCHOOL BOARD? - The ACLU-Virginia adopted the Southern Poverty Law Center claim that Alliance Defending Freedom is a "hate group" in an effort to shame a school board into compliance with ACLU's preferred transgender policies. Continue reading …

TRANS PROMOTER? - A Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania is under fire for his company's record on transgender issues. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

ECHO CHAMBER - MSNBC, CNN, and PBS have embraced President Biden's rhetoric on inflation and the gas price hike. Continue reading …

RUSSIA SO YESTERDAY - The Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission announced a ban on Russian state-owned television channels – including Russia Today (RT) – following the invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading…

FRIENDLY FIRE - Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo held back no punches in an explosive $125 million arbitration demand against the network, pointing to controversies that have plagued ex-colleagues as proof of "selective" enforcement of its policies. Continue reading …

SCHADENFREUDE - An opinion columnist for USA Today celebrated the news that a tornado had damaged a Florida Republican state lawmaker’s home, Wednesday. Continue reading …

'FRANKLY, RACISM' - MSNBC's Chris Hayes suggested Tuesday that countries accepting Ukrainian refugees amid the Russian invasion, such as Poland, had a nefarious reason for doing so after failing to accept Syrian refugees 11 years ago. Continue reading …





OPINION

MICHAEL WALTZ - President Biden, give Russia a clear red line on weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine. Continue reading …

JAMES JAY CARAFANO - President Zelenskyy gave a powerful address to Congress. But what's next? Continue Reading …

DR. MARTY MAKARY -The medical establishment has marched in lockstep on COVID-19, presenting a consensus of expertise as they marginalized physicians who had different opinions. Two years into the pandemic, it’s fair to ask, how did public health officials do? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - At this point, no one wants to say it out loud, but it is true. At this point, a shooting war with Russia seems inevitable. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD - So as we're on the brink of world war, what are the media geniuses obsessing over? That's right, the climate. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

CHINESE SPIES - The U.S. Justice Department has charged five individuals working on behalf of the People's Republic of China (PRC) secret police for targeting, harassing and spying on Chinese nationals living in the United States "for their pro-democracy views." Continue reading …

‘UNFORGIVABLE’ - A Kremlin spokesman fired back after President Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" on Wednesday. Continue reading …

RUSSIA RECESSION? - Goldman Sachs economists warned that the probability of the U.S. economy plunging into a recession in the next year has risen dramatically in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Continue reading …

‘HIGH PRICE’ - Expert warns that China will have a "high price" for negotiating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it weighs an invasion of Taiwan. Continue reading …

YE-AH NO - Kanye West was placed on a 24-hour suspension by Instagram on Wednesday. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"Now, there's clearly a deal here for the making, yet do any of you feel – watching TV or reading online – any urgency for peace, actual peace?"

- Laura Ingraham

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn





SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Tyler O'Neil. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Happy St. Patrick's Day and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.