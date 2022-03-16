Chris Hayes accuses Poland of racism for accepting Ukrainian refugees, but not Syrians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's Chris Hayes suggested Tuesday that countries accepting Ukrainian refugees amid the Russian invasion, such as Poland, were racist to not accept Syrian refugees 11-years-ago.

"For many reasons, including, frankly, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, the paranoia of post-9/11 war on terror, many of those same countries, which quite explicitly refused to accept refugees that Russia created in Syria are, to their credit, opening their borders and opening their arms to refugees Russia is creating in Ukraine," Hayes said on MSNBC's "All In."

Hayes compared the Russian intervention in Syria many years ago, which caused Syrians to flee the country and created a refugee crisis, to what's happening in Ukraine. The MSNBC host argued that ISIS coming to power in Syria and the refugee crisis were the "precipitating incidents" to the "right-wing populist backlash to immigration."

He said Poland's right-wing party used the Syrian refugee crisis to "score political points," by not allowing refugees into the country. Hayes also pointed to U.K. politician Nigel Farage and examples of "unsuccessful bids for far right parties." He argued that Farage used the crisis as basis of breaking with the European Union.

"It was those images, it was the specter of the refugee crisis, it was a major factor enabling Donald Trump's rise to power," Hayes continued. He said that Hungary and Poland opposed Syrian refugees but are welcoming Ukrainians with open arms.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Congress Wednesday to make his case on providing more aid to the country.

Zelenskyy asked the U.S. to "do more" and pleaded with members of Congress to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask? A humanitarian no-fly zone, something that Ukraine—that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?" Zelenskyy said, offering another alternative. He asked for stronger air systems to protect Ukrainian people.

President Biden announced Wednesday that he would be sending an additional $800 million to Ukraine to help their efforts to fend off Russia. This also includes equipment transfers from the Department of Defense to Ukraine.