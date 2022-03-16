Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Canada removes Russia's RT from Canadian television

Several Canadian broadcasters previously removed Russia Today

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Ukrainians share human toll of war, combat disinformation on social media Video

Ukrainians share human toll of war, combat disinformation on social media

Amid the war in Ukraine, social media has become a battlefield to fight Russian disinformation.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission announced a ban on Russian state-owned television channels following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The CRTC is also concerned with programming from a foreign country that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of another country, demean Canadians of a particular ethnic background and undermine democratic institutions within Canada," the commission said in a statement

UKRAINE PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY WARNS OF DIRE CONSEQUENCES IF HIS COUNTRY FALLS: WWIII ‘MAY HAVE ALREADY STARTED’ 

The Russia Today logo is seen on a computer screen.

The Russia Today logo is seen on a computer screen. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The news followed several Canadian providers announcing shutdowns of the channel since the start of Russia's invasion into Ukraine in February. While the CRTC recognized freedom of speech concerns, the commission maintains the right to de-authorize services that violate Canadian broadcast regulations.

"Freedom of speech and a range of perspectives are a necessary part of our democracy. However, it is a privilege and not a right to be broadcast in Canada. Foreign channels can be removed from the authorized list should their programming not be consistent with the standards to which Canadian services are held, or their continued distribution no longer serves the public interest, as was the case for RT and RT France," Ian Scott, head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), said.

People stand by TV screens broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine.

People stand by TV screens broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine. ((AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File))

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: WHEN DOES THE US GET INVOLVED? 

Although the ban is complete on Canadian broadcast stations, the CRTC noted that RT materials are still available for viewing online.

Investigation into Russia state-owned media was first announced on March 2 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and on MArch 3, the CRTC published a "preliminary view" that said RT's programming "may not be consistent with the Commission's broadcasting regulations." 

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Russian Today network is also banned in the European Union.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.