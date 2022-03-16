Canada removes Russia's RT from Canadian television

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission announced a ban on Russian state-owned television channels following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The CRTC is also concerned with programming from a foreign country that seeks to undermine the sovereignty of another country, demean Canadians of a particular ethnic background and undermine democratic institutions within Canada," the commission said in a statement.

The news followed several Canadian providers announcing shutdowns of the channel since the start of Russia's invasion into Ukraine in February. While the CRTC recognized freedom of speech concerns, the commission maintains the right to de-authorize services that violate Canadian broadcast regulations.

"Freedom of speech and a range of perspectives are a necessary part of our democracy. However, it is a privilege and not a right to be broadcast in Canada. Foreign channels can be removed from the authorized list should their programming not be consistent with the standards to which Canadian services are held, or their continued distribution no longer serves the public interest, as was the case for RT and RT France," Ian Scott, head of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), said.

Although the ban is complete on Canadian broadcast stations, the CRTC noted that RT materials are still available for viewing online.

Investigation into Russia state-owned media was first announced on March 2 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and on MArch 3, the CRTC published a "preliminary view" that said RT's programming "may not be consistent with the Commission's broadcasting regulations."

The Russian Today network is also banned in the European Union.