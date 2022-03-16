Tucker: How could war with Russia not be inevitable?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed members of Congress today in a long and at times moving speech. Among other things, Zelenskyy demanded the United States shoot down Russian aircraft over his country.

The White House has not yet agreed to do that, but things do seem to be moving very rapidly in that direction. Not long after Zelenskyy's address, Joe Biden announced the United States will send a total of at least a billion dollars of weapons to Ukraine just this week. Members of Congress from both parties then emerged to say they don't think that's enough.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: And the lethal drones, we need more of those in country as well. You know, people talk about a no-fly zone. Well, they can create their own if we give them the military equipment and weapons.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES DONATE TACTICAL GEAR TO UKRAINE

REP. ADAM SCHIFF: But there's a lot I think we can do to help Ukraine shoot down those Russian aircraft, bring down those missiles.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: A package that includes fighter jets and air defense systems to the Ukraine immediately so that we can have a Ukrainian no-fly zone.

SEN. BEN CARDIN: What we need to do is make sure that Ukraine has the equipment it needs in order to defend itself, particularly the skies.

MINORITY LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY: I think there is a bipartisan movement right here. Provide them the MiGs. Provide them the planes where they can create a no-fly zone.

So, things are changing very fast. For weeks, leaders in Washington told us that an American-backed no-fly zone in Ukraine would be unwise because it would amount to an act of war against a nuclear-armed Russia. As you can see, those views have evolved a lot, but in fairness, Rep. Maria Salazar got there first.

Salazar is a longtime news anchor from Miami, who a little over a year ago was elected to Congress as a Republican. She now sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee. A week ago, a reporter from the GrayZone asked Salazar what she thought of a no-fly zone. Here's what she said:

US SENDS ANOTHER $1 BILLION IN DEFENSIVE AID TO UKRAINE, STATE DEPT BREAKS DOWN WHAT’S INCLUDED

REPORTER: Do you support a no-fly zone in Ukraine?

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: I support everything that has to do with punishing Vladimir Putin and helping the Ukrainians.

REPORTER: Wouldn't that mean direct conventional warfare with Russia?

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: I don't know what it will mean, but you know, freedom is not free.

REPORTER: So you don't know what a no-fly zone will mean. If you do have to shoot down Russian planes, I mean..

REP. MARIA SALAZAR: Of course.

I don't know what it will mean, but, you know, freedom is not free. Now, we made fun of that answer last week when we first showed you that clip, but now what we mocked is the consensus in Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We don't know what's going to happen. We've got to do it immediately. That's the argument you're hearing.

At this point, no one wants to say it out loud, but it is true. At this point, a shooting war with Russia seems inevitable. How could war with Russia not be inevitable? Virtually everyone with power is for it.

We remain against it. We think that joining a war in Eastern Europe will hurt this country, though to be clear, when and if that war starts, we will be praying passionately for America's total victory. Unlike so many in the foreign policy establishment, we love this country above all, and we mean it.

This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the March 16, 2022 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."