Ukraine boy's adoption stalls amid Russia's attacks: 'It's my kid,' Alabama man says

An Alabama doctor who has been wanting to adopt a boy from Ukraine has been unable to get the child out of the country during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Christopher Jahraus, 49, a radiation oncologist from Chelsea, Alabama, and his wife have been trying to get 9-year-old Sashko out of Ukraine so the child can receive needed medical treatment in safety. It's a story that Fox News Digital reported on earlier, a few weeks ago; Fox News Channel covered it as well.

However, last Friday, Jahraus was told by government officials that Sashko could not be evacuated.

"It’s an utter roller coaster," Jahraus told Fox News Digital. "It’s emotionally exhausting for all of us."

Hoping for a new start

Ukraine has stopped allowing international adoptions because of the ongoing war, but Jahraus has been trying to host Sashko temporarily in Alabama in order to keep the child safe from the conflict and receive necessary medical care.

Jahraus, his wife and their five children hosted Sashko back in December, as part of a pre-adoption program with Bridges of Faith, an Alabama-based nonprofit that helps orphans in Ukraine find homes with American parents.

To host the boy, Jahraus and his wife had to pass criminal background checks and be certified by Bridges of Faith, according to paperwork provided to Fox News Digital.

Jahraus has requested to host Sashko under the same terms as the original pre-adoption program, with a guarantee of bringing the back to Ukraine on Sept. 7, 2022, the paperwork shows.

Jahraus told Fox News Digital that he has provided the paperwork to Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy, which oversees all adoptions of Ukrainian children by international families.

"The idea is in no way to subvert or interfere with proper adoption proceedings," Jahraus said. "We’re not going to violate any laws."

Last week, Jahraus was able to talk with Sashko on a video call. Jahraus said that Sashko, who was in an orphanage in Lviv, seemed his usual self, "very sweet" and a little "goofy."

"Once we hung up, I just lost it," Jahraus said.

Proving the child's medical need

In order to get permission to host Sashko temporarily in Alabama for a second time, Jahraus has also been trying to get a medical exemption approved by government officials.

Sashko was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome by a child psychologist at the American Medical Centers in Kyiv, according to a letter provided to Fox News Digital.

In the letter, Dr. Dmytro Martsenkovskyi explained that Sashko "requires intensive psychological interventions that are impossible to provide at the refugee camp."

"In my patient’s case, it is crucial not to postpone the psychiatric care as it will impair the prognosis badly," Martsenkovskyi wrote, adding that he recommends the "urgent evacuation" of Sashko.

Jahraus told Fox News Digital that with that letter, he thought he might get permission to evacuate Sashko, so he flew to Poland on March 8.

While he waited to hear from officials, Jahraus worked with Bridges of Faith to help Ukrainian refugees by buying them groceries and plane tickets so that they could stay with family members in other countries.

First, Jahraus reached out to the director of the orphanage where Sashko has been staying to see if she would give permission to evacuate the boy from Ukraine.

The director declined permission — but suggested Jahraus reach out to her supervisor to get the medical exemption approved, the doctor shared with Fox News Digital.

"The supervisor said, ‘OK, if you can prove medical need, I will sign off on it,’" Jahraus said, explaining that all communication was done through an interpreter.

Jahraus sent the supervisor Martsenkovskyi’s letter but got a short response.

"In accordance with instructions of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, the departure of children from Ukraine in the family of foreign nationals during hostilities is prohibited," the email said, according to a translation.

Fox News Digital emailed the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine for comment but has not yet received a response.

This past Sunday, Jahraus returned to Alabama so that he could care for his patients. In a Facebook post, Jahraus described how it felt to return home to Alabama without Sashko.

"It hurts to acknowledge I don't have our precious Sashko with me," Jahraus wrote. He went on to describe feeling "deeply troubled" by the circumstances. And later, in another Facebook post, Jahraus said it was "depressing" to leave Poland without Sashko.

Jahraus also described how his faith is helping him through this difficult time.

"I will keep doing my part from Alabama, but I will trust in God's goodness," Jahraus wrote.

‘Great risks’ to children

In several translated Facebook posts, the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine explained that it won’t allow adoptions during times of war because it is "impossible" to ensure documentation of potential adoptive parents or the children who might be adopted.

"There are great risks that a child may fall into fraudsters, persons who will not ensure their rights and best interests, or human traffickers," the Ministry of Social Policy said on Facebook.

A State Department official told Fox News Digital in an email that although some children from Ukraine were eligible for "hosting programs," those children may not necessarily be eligible for adoption. Ultimately, the adoption of Ukrainian children is solely decided by Ukrainian authorities.

On its website, the National Council For Adoption (NCFA) explained why Ukrainian orphans can’t be adopted during war.

"Adoption is only a possibility for children for whom parental rights have been terminated or for whom there is clear evidence that they are orphaned," the NCFA said.

"It is paramount that the identities of these children and their families be clearly established, and their social, legal and familial status is fully verified by governmental authorities," the council added. "For most of these children, we cannot do that at this time."

Jahraus said he understands that officials are concerned about bad actors taking advantage of children, but he also wants to make sure Sashko is safe and gets the care he needs.

"That’s not us," Jahraus said. "We’ve been vetted already … We’re not random people."

‘Working furiously and tirelessly’

At this point, Jahraus said the only person who can help him is Maryna Lazebna, the minister of Social Policy of Ukraine.

"We are working furiously and tirelessly to get the Ukrainian Minister of Social Policy to grant us a waiver to take Sashko home with us for six months," Jahraus said.

Jahraus said he's sent Lazebna an email with all his documentation and the letter from Sashko’s doctor.

As of early this week, Jahraus said he hadn't heard back.

Jahraus said he asked Lazebna to make an exception for Sashko.

"I said, ‘This is a kid for whom we have a documented medical need, for whom I’m not trying to get around the adoption process,’" Jahraus said.

He added later, "I know that in a time of war, looking at the individual is nearly impossible. But I don’t care. It’s my kid."