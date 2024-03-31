Massive 5-alarm fire breaks out at Brooklyn Catholic church during Easter Sunday services

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A five-alarm fire interrupted Easter services at a Catholic Church in Brooklyn on Sunday, prompting a massive response from the New York Fire Department.

The fire broke out at Our Lady of the Rosary Pompeii on Seigel Street in Bushwick just before 2 p.m.

Video posted on X showed the flames shooting out of the church.

At least six people were being treated for injuries sustained in the fire, the FDNY posted on X. Three parishioners and three firefighters were among those injured, and all their injuries were said to be minor.

The fire department said parishioners smelled smoke, evacuated the building, and called for help.

"While Easter services were being conducted, parishioners smelled smoke and immediately evacuated. There were about 150 parishioners inside. We responded to the adjoining building of the church," said First Deputy Commissioner Joseph Pfeifer. "The fire was intense and quickly escalated to five-alarms."

Fire officials said the fire was put out on the first floor, but had extended to the second floor. The church portion of the building was saved, except for some water damage, officials said.

"One of our firefighters fell from the second floor through to the first floor while they were fighting the fire. Other firefighters gave a mayday, and not realizing the mayday was for him, he bounced up off the floor and wanted to run back up the stairs to address the mayday. He was uninjured and able to continue to fight the fire. This just shows the bravery of all our members as they’re out here trying to save lives," said Assistant Chief Michael Meyers.

The fire was under control at 5:18 p.m. and FDNY Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

"People get very connected to their parish, so when you see a fire rip through the parish center and the rectory, you know those people that were in the mass that got out safely… They’re not going to have the joy of Easter fully today because they are mourning what has happened to their own church," Brooklyn Diocesan spokesperson, John Qualione told PIX 11 News.