Trump suggests some 'very stupid rich people' are bankrolling protesters in DC, around country

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Trump tells Laura Ingraham 'some very stupid rich people' are likely responsible for funding protest groups, rioters at RNC and across US

President Trump, speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in an exclusive interview Monday night, said he believes demonstrations outside the White House last week were bankrolled by "some very stupid rich people" and said he will reveal who told him that in the future.

Trump also revealed that an RNC attendee had traveled to Washington "on a plane from a certain city, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that."



"This person was coming to the Republican National Convention and there were like seven people in the plane [with] this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage," Trump insisted. "This is all happening."

The president also slammed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as "incompetent" after the Democrat blamed Trump for the violent confrontation that led to the killing of a Patriot Prayer supporter in the Oregon city over the weekend. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Trump appears to back claim suspected teen gunman acted in self-defense, rips 'left-wing political violence'

- Patriot Prayer leaders says Portland shooting victim supported group

- Trump allies challenge Biden’s tougher tone on riots, note support for fund bailing out protesters

- DOJ 'targeting and investigating' leaders, funders of far-left groups and rioters, Wolf tells Tucker

- GOP lawmaker argues left is 'funding, in a huge way,' protests and riots across US



Progressives demand Portland’s mayor, police chief resign following deadly weekend shooting, protests

A number of progressive groups in Portland, Ore., have released a letter demanding the resignations of Mayor Ted Wheeler and police chief Chuck Lovell after the deadly shooting that occurred in the city over the weekend as skirmishes broke out between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters.

“What took place last night was inevitable given Mayor Wheeler’s repeated failure,” the letter said, according to the Oregonian. “He has not protected or supported Portlanders. We do not have confidence in his ability to course-correct. He must resign.”



Bobbin Singh, the executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center, also called for the local leaders to resign.

Wheeler told a news conference he had reached out to Trump telling the president “we both need to be held accountable,” and offering to work with him. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Portland mayor sends open letter to Trump: 'No thanks'

- Portland protesters stage sit-in at mayor's home -- after he and Trump trade barbs

- Feds say 74 face charges stemming from Portland protests

- Oregon sheriffs reject Gov. Kate Brown's request to staff Portland protests



Mnuchin says Trump wants relief money for jobs, kids; Democratic leadership doesn’t want to negotiate

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday President Trump is ready to provide relief money for jobs and children, but Democratic leaders don’t “want to negotiate in good faith,” despite agreement on “many, many issues, but the Democrats do not want to “budge on their top-line spending figure.”

Speaking to FOX Business, the treasury secretary told Lou Dobbs “The president wants to help us with more money for kids and jobs,” but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer refuse to settle.

“We’re going to keep trying because it’s too important for the American people,” he told Dobbs.

Mnuchin added that the government could “always come back and do more” if the initial $1 trillion-plus is not sufficient. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Trump would sign $1.3T relief package, White House official says

- Mnuchin urges Dems to pass $1T coronavirus stimulus deal but won't speculate on aid compromise

- Mnuchin says Dems 'willing to compromise' on coronavirus stimulus package as negotiations stalled

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Oregon sheriffs reject Gov. Kate Brown's request to staff Portland protests

- Portland fatal shooting victim's friend: ‘They executed my partner. They hunted him down'

- Chaffetz rips Schiff, says House Intel chair should 'lose his security clearance' for leaking classified info

- This big-city mayor seen dining indoors while city's restaurants can only serve outside

- DC Mayor Bowser calls for prosecutions after recent unrest in city

- 'Benadryl challenge' is a dangerous and deadly fad on social media: medical experts



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Chinese export restrictions on AI tech could complicate TikTok sale: report

- City faces new obstacle after riots: Sky-high demolition costs

- JCPenney proposes to sell company out of bankruptcy



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity reminded viewers of “Hannity” Monday the “season of lies and smears is well underway.” He said Democrats are “complicit partners” with the media and they speak with one voice.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.