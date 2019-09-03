This Day in History: Sept. 1
World War II begins when Nazi Germany invades Poland
On this day, Sept. 1 ...
1939: World War II begins as Nazi Germany invades Poland.
Also on this day:
- 1715: Following a reign of 72 years, King Louis XIV of France dies four days before his 77th birthday.
- 1807: Former Vice President Aaron Burr is found not guilty of treason.
- 1923: The Japanese cities of Tokyo and Yokohama are devastated by an earthquake that claims some 140,000 lives.
- 1942: U.S. District Court Judge Martin I. Welsh, ruling from Sacramento, Calif., on a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Fred Korematsu, upholds the wartime detention of Japanese Americans as well as Japanese nationals.
- 1961: The Soviet Union ends a moratorium on atomic testing with an above-ground nuclear explosion in central Asia.
- 1969: A coup in Libya brings Moammar Gadhafi to power.
- 1972: American Bobby Fischer wins the international chess crown in Reykjavik, Iceland, as Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union resigns before the resumption of Game 21.
- 1983: A Soviet jet fighter shoots down a Korean Air Lines Boeing 747, killing 269 people, after the airliner enters Soviet airspace.
- 1985: A U.S.-French expedition locates the wreckage of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean roughly 400 miles off Newfoundland.
- 2004: More than 1,000 people are taken hostage by heavily armed Chechen militants at a school in Beslan in southern Russia; more than 330 people, more than half of them children, would be killed in the three-day ordeal
- 2009: Vermont's law allowing same-sex marriage goes into effect.