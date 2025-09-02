Rudy Giuliani is released from hospital, 'recovering well' after New Hampshire car crash, associate says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is "recovering well" after being released from the hospital following his involvement in a car crash in New Hampshire, his business associate told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Ted Goodman made the remark as New Hampshire State Police continue to investigate the accident that happened Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Manchester.

"Mayor Giuliani is recovering well following a motor vehicle accident in which his car was struck from behind. The incident occurred shortly after the mayor and I stopped to assist a person in urgent need of help," Goodman said.

"He has since been discharged from the hospital and deeply appreciates the love, well wishes and prayers he has received. The mayor also extends his gratitude to the New Hampshire State Police, paramedics, Elliot Hospital, and all of the physicians and nurses who provided him with outstanding care," Goodman added.

RUDY GIULIANI INJURED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE CAR CRASH AFTER AIDING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE VICTIM, SPOKESMAN SAYS

New Hampshire State Police said Monday that no charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

"Based on the investigation to date and witness statements that have been gathered, the State Police can confirm that before the crash on I-93 northbound, Giuliani and his driver, Theodore Goodman, were traveling on I-93 southbound when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, just south of Exit 9N, who reported to them she had been involved in a domestic violence incident," police said.

"Just after 9 p.m., Goodman initially reported the incident to law enforcement, and he and Giuliani remained at the scene until Troopers arrived to investigate. Goodman and Giuliani spoke with the Troopers about what they had witnessed and then left the scene before exiting the interstate at a nearby exit," according to police.

"Minutes later, Goodman and Giuliani got back on I-93, this time headed northbound, when they were struck from behind at mile marker 23.2, almost directly across from the scene of the reported domestic violence incident on the southbound side. Troopers who were already at the initial scene responded immediately and provided aid," New Hampshire State Police added.

TRUMP TO AWARD RUDY GIULIANI THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM: ‘GREAT AMERICAN PATRIOT’

Officials also said "the driver who struck Goodman and Giuliani had no connection to the initial domestic violence incident" and "at this time, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including whether distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor."

Guiliani was in "good spirits and [is] recovering tremendously," Giuliani's spokesman and head of security Michael Ragusa told Fox News Digital following the crash.

New Hampshire State Police identified the vehicles as a Honda HR-V and a Ford Bronco. Giuliani was riding as a passenger in the Bronco. Police said the Honda struck the back of the Bronco.

Giuliani was officially diagnosed with "a fractured thoracic vertebrae," multiple lacerations and contusions and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, Ragusa said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was not a targeted attack," Ragusa added in a reply post on X.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.