Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'Great American Patriot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will award former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Details as to time and place to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

TRUMP BACKS NYPD AFTER GUNMAN KILLS OFF-DUTY OFFICER IN MANHATTAN OFFICE TOWER SHOOTING

The announcement comes a day after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire.

Although rumors circulated that the former mayor was hurt in a targeted attack, his spokesman said Giuliani had pulled over after being flagged down by a woman who was fleeing domestic violence and needed help calling 911.

After officers arrived, Giuliani left in his rental car, which was later struck from behind at high speed on the highway.

JUDGE TELLS CUOMO TO STOP USING TAXPAYER MONEY TO 'RESURRECT HIS PUBLIC IMAGE' IN LEGAL CASE

Giuliani was hospitalized with multiple injuries, including "a fractured thoracic vertebrae," multiple lacerations and contusions and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, Michael Ragusa, spokesman and head of security for Giuliani, said in a statement on Sunday.

Ragusa gave an update on Giuliani’s condition to Fox News Digital on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Mayor Giuliani’s condition continues to improve, and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next few days," Ragusa said in a statement. "This is a man who survived 9/11—so a little car accident won’t be slowing him down. He is eager to return to business and continue fighting for this country, as he has proudly done for the past 50 years."

Giuliani joined Trump's legal team in 2018, representing the president during the Robert Mueller inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Fox News Digital’s Stephen Sorace and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.