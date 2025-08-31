Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York

Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash after aiding domestic violence victim, spokesman says

Spokesman Michael Ragusa said the former mayor is recovering from fractured vertebrae and lacerations

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokesman for Rudy Giuliani says the 81‑year‑old former New York City mayor was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire on Saturday night. 

Giuliani was assisting a domestic‑violence victim when the crash happened, suffering a fractured vertebrae and being hospitalized, according to his representative.

He is in "good spirits and recovering tremendously," per spokesman Michael Ragusa's statement shared via X.

JUDGE TELLS CUOMO TO STOP USING TAXPAYER MONEY TO 'RESURRECT HIS PUBLIC IMAGE' IN LEGAL CASE

Rudy Giuliani in a car

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: Rudy Giuliani, the former personal lawyer for former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs from the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. District Courthouse after a verdict was reached in his defamation jury trial on December 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)


CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.
Close modal

Continue