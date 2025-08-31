Rudy Giuliani injured in New Hampshire car crash after aiding domestic violence victim, spokesman says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spokesman for Rudy Giuliani says the 81‑year‑old former New York City mayor was seriously injured in a car crash in New Hampshire on Saturday night.



Giuliani was assisting a domestic‑violence victim when the crash happened, suffering a fractured vertebrae and being hospitalized, according to his representative.



He is in "good spirits and recovering tremendously," per spokesman Michael Ragusa's statement shared via X.



This is a developing story.