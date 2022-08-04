DeSantis' office teases major announcement, China ramps up in Taiwan and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘OFFICIAL BUSINESS’ - Ron DeSantis spokesperson promises ‘major’ announcement will spark ‘liberal media meltdown.’ Continue reading …

‘PRECISION MISSILE STRIKES’ - China ramps up military drills in Taiwan Strait following Pelosi’s visit. Continue reading …

‘FEEDING INTO THIS LIE' - Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer. Continue reading …

‘POISONOUS ATMOSPHERE’ - Universities embrace academia's woke insanity to crush free speech, Ilya Shapiro argues. Continue reading …

FRIENDLY EXES - How Hollywood stars build relationships after romance. Continue reading …

POLITICS

WORRISOME WARNING - China could invade Taiwan before the 2024 US presidential election: former senior officials. Continue reading …

DEMS' VISION -President Biden and his party are 'radically out-of-touch' with the American people, Newt Gingrich says. Continue reading …

U-TURN - Authorities walk back key claim about Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest. Continue reading …

STACEY’S TAKE - Georgia gubernatorial hopeful claims ‘It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a Black woman’ in appearance on MSNBC. Continue reading …

MEDIA

POLITICAL PERSECUTION - Mother blasts sons' suspensions for not wearing masks: 'Punished for political reasons.' Continue reading …



REID’S COMPARISON - MSNBC’s host compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body.’ Continue reading …

MASCULINITY REDEFINED - WaPo op-ed condemns Sen. Josh Hawley and warns conservative masculinity is more about 'prejudice than manliness.' Continue reading …

CABLE NEWS FREEFALL - CNN has experienced a ratings 'plummet', profits 'slump': report. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host reveals what will determine jail time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in DUI case. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - No wonder Democrats are unpopular, they have nothing to offer. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Am I the only American that finds [President Biden] humiliating and embarrassing? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - You can feel the anxiety building among Democrats. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

RETAIL HERO - Sam's Club worker hailed for added service amid shortages and supply chain woes. Continue reading …

LA’S NEWEST NUISANCE - Los Angeles residents outraged by constant bridge closures as police struggle to contain viral antics. Continue reading …

BOGUS THREAT - Security guard accused of committing felony to leave work early. Continue reading …

‘CAN HAPPEN TO ANYBODY’ - Georgia mom of 6-year-old child who climbed into hot car and died has urgent warning for parents. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The problem here is that Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, these are two of the most powerful Democrats in the United States Congress — neither of these candidates have anything to say."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.