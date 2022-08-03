Sean Hannity: Am I the only American that finds this humiliating and embarrassing?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how many Democrats are now saying how they do not want Biden to run for president come 2024 on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: DEMOCRATS ARE ONCE AGAIN POISED TO SPEND A MASSIVE, HUGE, MONUMENTAL AMOUNT OF YOUR MONEY

SEAN HANNITY: Am I the only American that finds this humiliating? Embarrassing? Does anybody at this point really think Joe Biden is capable of running for a second term? Will he make it another two years? Now, last night during a Democratic primary debate in New York City. Well, two current congressmen, one congressman, one congresswoman. Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, were willing to endorse. Neither were willing to endorse a Biden reelection bid. In fact, Congresswoman Maloney said she doesn't think that Joe could possibly run for another term.

So does the Congresswoman Maloney, does she know something the rest of us do not know, or is she just stating the obvious tonight? It's almost impossible to find a single Democrat not named Jill Biden willing to endorse a Biden reelection campaign. Democratic lawmakers, you know, Angie Craig, Cori Bush, AOC, Tim Ryan, Dean Phillips, now Nadler. Maloney, all snubbing Joe Biden in public. For him, it should be humiliating. The new, quote, Inflation Reduction Act, which is a joke, is a blatant last-ditch effort to salvage what is left of his support from the Democratic radical base. Unfortunately for Joe and the American people, there are two problems with this ploy.

First, no level of green energy spending is ever going to satisfy the desires of the climate alarmist religious cult. And second, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, actually, as we told you last night, increases inflation in part because of massive tax hikes, especially on the middle class. Now, Democrats, they claim to be the champions. They have a monopoly of compassion on low and middle-income Americans and minorities in America. But if you look at the analysis from the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, it is the middle class that are being hit the hardest with the Manchin-Schumer bill.

