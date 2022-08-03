Laura Ingraham: You can feel the anxiety building among Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham congratulated Democrats on their "lame duck" leader as speculation builds that President Biden's own party does not believe he'll re-run for president in 2024 on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Congratulations, Dems, because in President Biden's 19th month in office, he's the equivalent of a lame duck. Now, here's the definition, according to Oxford languages. This is "an official (especially the president) in the final period of office, after the election of a successor" or "an ineffectual or unsuccessful person or thing." Okay. The primary definition might not apply, but the secondary one certainly does. Talk about ineffectual. That's Joe Biden and everyone knows it. Now, you remember that movie "Runaway Train," right? Well, meet the Runaway Democrats.

LAURA INGRAHAM: TO HER CREDIT, PELOSI DIDN'T BACK DOWN WHEN CHINA ESSENTIALLY THREATENED TO SHOOT HER PLANE

Well, Congressman Phillips is not alone here in Minnesota. You can feel the anxiety building among Democrats not just in the Twin Cities, but in the burbs as well. Now, another Democrat in Minnesota, Angie Craig, also doesn't want Biden running again, saying we need new leaders in Washington. And then in an exchange that has tongues wagging, two New York liberals in a hot primary also signal the end is near for Biden.

OK, that's just bad acting. They're not disappointed. Now, Maloney got clobbered all day long by party leadership. So she tried to walk it back today, tweeting: "I will absolutely support President Biden, if he decides to run for re-election. Biden's leadership securing historic investments for healthcare, climate & economic justice prove once again why he is the strong and effective leader we need right now." Come on. But we all know the damage is already done, right? And then the climate change sellout from coal country — he added fuel to the Biden funeral pyre as well.

