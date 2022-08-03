Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

California prosecutors fault 'auto generated,' 'boilerplate' language for Paul Pelosi drug allegation

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded not guilty to a pair of DUI charges Wednesday

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Napa County, California, prosecutors walked back a "boilerplate" drug allegation in the DUI complaint against Paul Pelosi on Wednesday after his arraignment on a pair of misdemeanor charges in a crash that wrecked two vehicles and injured the other driver.

The criminal complaint, obtained Tuesday, alleged that Pelosi injured the other driver "while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and a drug and under their combined influence."

But prosecutors have confirmed they are alleging he drove under the influence of alcohol on May 28 —  not that he had a drug in his system, as indicated in the document.

Pelosi’s attorney Amanda Bevins told Fox News Digital late Tuesday, "I believe that the drug reference is part of the statutory boilerplate language in the complaint."

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office agreed with that characterization Wednesday.

"She is correct," Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero told Fox News Digital. "It is boilerplate language auto generated in the complaint. Our theory is alcohol."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi poses for a mugshot following a California DUI arrest.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi poses for a mugshot following a California DUI arrest. (Napa County Department of Corrections)

Officers allegedly encountered Pelosi sitting in his damaged 2021 Porsche, slurring his speech and with "a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emanating from his breath" after a crash near the intersection of California Route 29 and Oakville Cross Road.

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi. 

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi.  (Photo by Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images))

Investigators later determined he had a blood alcohol content of .082%.

Both Pelosi and the other driver, identified only as John Doe, declined medical treatment at the scene, but Doe on June 2 told Napa County prosecutors that he had begun suffering pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash. He also complained of headaches and said it was difficult to lift things with his right arm, according to the documents.

