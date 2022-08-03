Newt Gingrich: Biden and his party are 'radically out-of-touch' with the American people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the Democratic Party is facing serious policy issues heading into the 2024 presidential election season on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: If you look at this most recent Manchin monstrosity, proposing 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents, that’s more than we currently have total, so more than double the IRS agents. These people don’t hear anything. They don’t understand that Biden is in trouble, but I think the whole Democratic Party model is in trouble because they are so radically out-of-touch with the American people, and they can’t deliver on daily life, on goods and services.

My personal guess is that Biden will not run and that Harris won't run, that neither of them will find a level of support necessary to sustain a nationwide campaign in 2023.

