Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ron DeSantis
Published

Ron DeSantis spokesperson teases major announcement: 'Prepare for the liberal media meltdown'

Ron DeSantis is well-liked among Republican voters and many believe he could make a bid for the White House in 2024

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make a "major" announcement Thursday morning, a spokesperson said.

Taking to Twitter Wednesday night, DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw teased the impact of the announcement and said it will cause the "liberal media meltdown of the year."

"MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year," Pushaw wrote. "Everyone get some rest tonight."

Some people immediately began speculating if the announcement concerns the 2024 presidential election, as the Florida governor is well-liked among Republican voters.

DESANTIS LAUNCHES FIRST TV AD OF HIS FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make a "MAJOR" announcement Thursday morning, according to his spokesperson.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make a "MAJOR" announcement Thursday morning, according to his spokesperson. (REUTERS/Joe Skipper)

DeSantis consistently tops polls of potential 2024 Republican candidates, usually just behind former President Donald Trump.

After a user mentioned DeSantis’ lead in internal polling, Pushaw responded that the announcement would be an official one, not about his campaign.

In another tweet, Pushaw confirmed DeSantis is seeking re-election in Florida. A potential 2024 announcement would be particularly early and it would require DeSantis to be accountable to the Federal Elections Commission between now and Election Day.

‘THE VIEW’: HERE'S HOW RON DESANTIS’ POLITICAL TEAM RESPONDED TO INVITE FROM ABC TALK SHOW

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a President Donald Trump 'Homecoming' rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Nov. 26, 2019.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a President Donald Trump 'Homecoming' rally in Sunrise, Florida, on Nov. 26, 2019. (Jayme Gershen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another user asked if DeSantis would be traveling to Taiwan, in light of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to the region.

"He’s focused on Florida as always!" Pushaw responded.

Several other users who commented speculated that the decision could have to do with him officially joining Trump’s 2024 ticket as vice president, banning masks in Florida, a lawsuit against President Joe Biden or even succession from the U.S.

  • A close photo of Ron DeSantis with a microphone
    Image 1 of 2

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • A distant photo of Ron DeSantis in front of an American flag
    Image 2 of 2

    Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on July 22, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Many users expressed interest in finding out whatever the announcement will ultimately be.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeSantis' popularity among Republican voters across the country has surged over the past two and a half years, as he relentlessly pushed back against COVID-19 restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic – as well as his open defiance of culture wars. 

More from Politics