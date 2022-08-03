Stacey Abrams claims ‘It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a Black woman’ during MSNBC segment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams proclaimed pregnancy to be "lethal" to Black Georgian women during Wednesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC.

Guest host Mehdi Hasan started with a monologue about Tuesday night's major abortion victory in Kansas where voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would allow for restrictions on abortion. Hasan cheered the victory and rhetorically asked Democrat leaders, "You want a kitchen table issue? How about not chaining women to the kitchen table? Why not run on that?"

He followed by interviewing Abrams, who shared, "I was surprised by the margin but not by the success. Kansas has made a habit in recent years of doing the right thing."

She congratulated Kansas voters for having "refused to allow women to be relegated to second class citizenship," and said, "I’m proud of Kansas and I’m proud of America to take the steps we need to protect abortion care and United States of America."

Hasan asked Abrams to assess the degree to which "abortion and access to health care disproportionately affects Black women in America."

Abrams replied by saying her state is in particularly dire straits: "In the state of Georgia, we are the number one state for maternal mortality and a Black woman is three times more likely from pregnancy related deaths in the state of Georgia."

She claimed, "It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a Black woman."

She followed by attacking the sitting governor of Georgia, "And we know that Brian Kemp has done precious little to address that issue. Finally, after years of begging, they expanded access to Medicaid but only for those who are already pregnant and for a year after pregnancy. What about the women before pregnancy?"

When asked what issues Democrats should run on going forward, Abrams again took an opportunity to slam her rival for the governorship of Georgia citing the reported cancellation of an upcoming concert over gun laws.

"Democrats should be running on the issue of safety, justice, and opportunity. In Georgia, Music Midtown is one more example of how Brian Kemp is not only putting our lives in danger, he's also putting women in danger," she said.

She added further that "With our Music Midtown canceling a concert because of its extreme gun laws and what we are facing with the six-week abortion ban, we know that Brian Kemp is a hard-right extremist who does not deserve to hold his job."

She then issued advice for her party as a whole, "If Democrats across the country will run on the very real issues of safety, justice and real opportunity we can win across this country and we can win here in Georgia."