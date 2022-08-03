Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters reveals what will determine jail time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in DUI case

The 'Jesse Watters Primetime' host tells what could spell six years in jail for Pelosi

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Jesse Watters: The justice system shouldn't do Paul Pelosi any favors Video

Jesse Watters: The justice system shouldn't do Paul Pelosi any favors

Fox News host Jesse Watters and attorney Brian Claypool react to Paul Pelosi's hearing following his DUI charges on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Jesse Watters explained the importance of the extent of injuries suffered in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's car crash that brought DUI charges in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"The extent of these injuries is very important because that's what the [district attorney]'s office uses to determine whether a DUI is a felony or not," he said. "But DA Allison Haley… is sticking with the misdemeanor charge."

CALIFORNIA PROSECUTORS FAULT 'AUTO GENERATED,' 'BOILERPLATE' LANGUAGE FOR PAUL PELOSI DRUG ALLEGATION

"… [T]he misdemeanor charge is probably not going to land him in jail, but if it was upgraded to a felony that caused great bodily injury, Paul could be looking at six years in the slammer. There's a lot riding on the DA's office keeping this a misdemeanor."

"So the injuries are a big factor," he added.

  Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, with her husband Paul Pelosi
    Image 1 of 3

    Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, with her husband Paul Pelosi.  (Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

  • Speaker of the House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), speaks
    Image 2 of 3

    Speaker of the House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), speaks after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan's highest civilian honor. (Handout/Getty Images)

  • Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, with her husband Paul Pelosi
    Image 3 of 3

    Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, with her husband Paul Pelosi. (Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Contrary to previous reports, the other driver in and victim of the crash suffered serious injuries, Watters said. 

According to a California Highway Patrol report, the day after the crash, Paul Pelosi suffered from pain in his neck, right shoulder and upper-right arm, dealt with headaches that only arose after the collision, and found it difficult to lift objects with his right arm.

The other driver also sought medical care from his physician and refused comment to "Primetime," Watters added.

Watters speculated that the Pelosis will be "taking care" of the other driver, "if you know what I mean."

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI'S HUSBAND PAUL'S DUI TRIAL 'RIGGED,' BESET BY 'DECK-STACKING': JESSE WATTERS

Potentially downplaying the victim's injuries is not the only aspect of the case to alarm Watters.

The crash occurred slightly after 10 p.m., but police did not test Paul Pelosi's blood until after 12 a.m., he reported.

"Why not at the scene? So he had a little time to sober up, obviously, and he still blew over the legal limit."

"Both cars were totaled and… Paulie P was so drunk, he was slurring his words, and he had drugs in his system. What was this drug?"

Watters asked if it was blood pressure medication or a narcotic, adding that there is a "big difference" between the two.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.