Rittenhouse trial: Jury begins deliberations

Twelve jurors on Tuesday began deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom after hearing final arguments on Monday.

The 18-person jury is made up of 10 women and eight men, including one male person of color; the 12 jurors selected to decide on the final verdict include seven men and five women, including the male person of color. Forty-five minutes into deliberations the jury asked for 11 copies of jury instructions, particularly pages 1-6 pertaining to self-defense.

Rittenhouse, 18, is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he fatally shot two people and injured a third person during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

If found guilty and convicted of first-degree intentional homicide , Rittenhouse will face a mandatory life sentence.

The judge tossed one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 on Monday after Rittenhouse's defense team argued that a subsection of the law concerning short-barreled rifles was grounds for dismissal.

His attorneys are arguing that the then-17-year-old was acting in self-defense after being attacked from behind when he shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, as well as deceased Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 in the riots following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man , Jacob Blake.

Protesters chanted outside the courtroom Tuesday morning, representing both Rittenhouse supporters and critics as jurors began deliberating his fate.

Two demonstrators were filmed on video shouting on megaphones on the building's steps. The noise could be heard inside the courtroom, according to Fox News' Jiovanni Lieggi.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, about 20 miles to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, in response to a call on social media to protect businesses there. He later turned himself in after opening fire on protesters.

