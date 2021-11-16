Expand / Collapse search
Rittenhouse trial: Jury deliberations to begin Tuesday morning: LIVE UPDATES

The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will assemble for deliberations on Tuesday morning following several hours of closing arguments by the defense and prosecution on Monday.

Covered by: David Aaro and Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to begin deliberations after closing arguments made

Kyle Rittenhouse waits near his table during a break in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

The prosecution painted Kyle Rittenhouse as a "chaos tourist" who went to Kenosha last August looking for trouble during closing arguments on Monday, while his defense attorney argued that the then-17-year-old was just trying to protect businesses when a "crazy person" ambushed him and forced Rittenhouse to defend himself. 

Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered the jurors to assemble on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. for deliberations after two weeks of testimony from about 30 witnesses. 

Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

The judge tossed one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 on Monday after Rittenhouse's defense team argued that a subsection of the law concerning short-barreled rifles was grounds for dismissal. 

