Rittenhouse trial: Jury deliberations to begin Tuesday morning: LIVE UPDATES

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to begin deliberations after closing arguments made

The prosecution painted Kyle Rittenhouse as a "chaos tourist" who went to Kenosha last August looking for trouble during closing arguments on Monday, while his defense attorney argued that the then-17-year-old was just trying to protect businesses when a "crazy person" ambushed him and forced Rittenhouse to defend himself.

Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered the jurors to assemble on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. for deliberations after two weeks of testimony from about 30 witnesses.

Rittenhouse is facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The judge tossed one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 on Monday after Rittenhouse's defense team argued that a subsection of the law concerning short-barreled rifles was grounds for dismissal.

