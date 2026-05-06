Rideshare driver arrested in alleged scheme targeting Ivy League students for sex: prosecutors

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A New Jersey rideshare driver has landed behind bars after authorities say he allegedly harassed Princeton University students and attempted to lure them into his car for sex.

Dimario Wynter, 28, of Spotswood, is charged with two counts of harassment and luring, and one count of disorderly conduct, according to a press release from the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The first alleged incident occurred around noon on April 16, after a Princeton University student told authorities she was walking on Prospect Avenue when an individual driving a black Jeep Patriot pulled over to ask for directions, prosecutors said.

As the pair was talking, the individual allegedly handed the student a $100 bill and exited the vehicle before he "walked quickly toward her and demanded a sexual act," according to authorities.

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The student subsequently dropped the money and fled the area.

One day later, on April 17, a second Princeton University student was walking on Ivy Lane around 9:30 a.m. when an individual driving a dark van or SUV pulled over to ask for directions, the press release said.

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The individual then allegedly handed the student a $100 bill and asked her to leave with him, causing the victim to return the money. The suspect subsequently fled the area, according to prosecutors.

An investigation into the two incidents led authorities to name Wynter as a suspect, while also revealing that he is employed as a driver for Lyft.

"We take reports like this extremely seriously, and the driver has been permanently removed from the platform," a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."

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Wynter was taken into custody on April 30, and later released pending future court appearances, prosecutors said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lyft, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office and Princeton University for comment.