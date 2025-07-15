Rick Singer allowed to return to college consulting business after infamous 'Varsity Blues' scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rick Singer, the 64-year-old man at the center of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal was allowed to return to his old job by a federal judge, but must disclose his criminal past to potential clients.

Singer's new coaching company ID Future Stars, which is focused on college consulting, says it provides "comprehensive life coaching and college admissions guidance with a hands-on approach that discovers how we can best help your child achieve their dreams," according to its website.

Chief District Judge Denise Casper wrote in a Monday order that Singer must provide a specific, lengthy and detailed notice to parents seeking to retain him.

"In March 2019, Rick Singer pled guilty to federal charges-including racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice-for his role in what was widely-publicized as the ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scheme," the court ordered statement says. "Specifically, Mr. Singer admitted to,among other things: bribing standardized test proctors and administrators to engage in cheating on college entrance exams (i.e., the SAT and ACT); falsifying students' academic transcripts by paying third parties to take classes in their names; falsifying students' college applications with fake awards, athletic activities, and fabricated essays; and bribing college athletic coaches and administrators, through purported donations to their programs and personal bribes, to designate students as athletic recruits based on falsified athletic credentials. As part of the scheme, Mr. Singer took in more than $25 million from his clients, from which he made payments to co-conspirators totaling more than $7 million, and transferred, spent, or otherwise used more than $15 million for his own benefit."

The statement ordered by the judge did not end there.

"On January 4, 2023, a federal court in Boston sentenced Mr. Singer to 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution and to forfeit assets totaling more than $8.7 million. The U.S. Department of Justices press release announcing Mr. Singers sentence can be found at: https://www.justice.gov/usaoma/pr/architect-nationwide-college-admissions-scheme-sentenced-more-threeyears-prison. Mr. Singer served his prison sentence and is currently on supervised release. The terms of Mr. Singer's supervised release require him to provide this disclosure," it continued.

Singer was found guilty in a bribery scheme where he helped celebrities, business people and wealthy clients get their kids into elite schools.

He was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison in 2023. Prosecutors said Singer received over $25 million from clients and paid bribes which amounted to over $7 million. Singer also used over $15 million of money from clients for his own personal advantage, prosecutors also said.

"Full House" actor Lori Laughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and "Desperate Housewives" actor Felicity Huffman were also handed prison time for their participation in the scandal.

