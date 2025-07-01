Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Todd Chrisley got into prison fight with ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal mastermind: ‘I will rip your head off’

Former reality star claims he warned Rick Singer to stop talking about his daughter Savannah during prison encounter

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Published
close
Todd Chrisley: We're coming back to television Video

Todd Chrisley: We're coming back to television

The Chrisley children tell My View with Lara Trump the best parts of having their parents back home after the former reality TV stars were pardoned by President Donald Trump, a television comeback, and how they view the prison system.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley recalled how he allegedly clashed behind bars with "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal mastermind Rick Singer. 

In May, Todd, 57, and his wife Julie, 52, who were incarcerated after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion, were released from federal prison after they received pardons from President Donald Trump. During a joint appearance on their daughter Savannah Chrisley's "Unlocked" podcast on Tuesday, Todd and Julie reflected on their experiences when they were serving time in separate facilities in Kentucky and Florida. 

"Daddy almost got sent to [a different] county one time," Savannah, 27, remembered.

"What? When I jumped on that guy? About you?" Todd asked, referring to Singer, who was his fellow inmate at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida.

CHRISLEY CHILDREN CELEBRATE TRUMP'S PLAN TO PARDON REALITY TV PARENTS IN FRAUD, TAX EVASION CASE

todd chrisley looking serious in 2016

Todd Chrisley claimed he had an argument in prison with college admissions scandal mastermind Rick Singer. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Todd went on to slam Singer, branding the former basketball coach a "snitch who told on Lori Loughlin and her husband [fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli]." He claimed that Singer denied his cooperation with the federal investigation. 

"He was talking smack, saying that, you know, he didn't wear a wire. He never told on anyone. The Feds set him up. This, that and the other," the former reality star alleged.

"He came and asked me, he said, ‘Have you started your book?’ And I said, 'No.' He said, 'I've started working on mine.' And I said, 'Well, I hope that the first chapter introduces you as the biggest snitch in America,'" Todd claimed. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Todd, Julie and Savannah Chrisley

Todd Chrisley alleged that Rick Singer was "talking s---" about Savannah, right. (Getty Images)

"I told him about Felicity and Bill [Huffman's husband William H. Macy, who was not charged in the scandal] and Lori and them, and I said, 'I don't want to ever have another conversation with you.'" Todd said. "And so, he turned around and walked out."

However, Todd said that he had another encounter with Singer months later in which he claimed that the former businessman spoke disparagingly of Savannah and her advocacy for her parents' release.

"He was talking s--- about Savannah, 'cause that's when s--- already started pulling to Barbara Walters and exposing everything in the BOP [Federal Bureau of Prisons]," Todd claimed.  

Todd Chrisley smiling

Todd Chrisley said that after threatening Rick Singer, he "never had another problem" with him. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

"So he started talking smack. And so I just walked up to him and I said, 'I'm gonna say this one more time. I'm already in prison,'" Todd continued. "I said, 'I will rip your head off and s--- down your neck if you talk about my child again.'"

"And I meant what I said," he added. "I was like, ‘I don’t need you to be afraid of me. Just be aware that if my daughter’s name comes out of your mouth again, I will rip your head off and s--- down your neck.'"

Todd explained that he "never had another problem" with Singer, noting that their heated interactions were "really the only issue" he had during his incarceration. 

Singer's lawyer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Robert Singer leaving court surrounded by reporters

Todd Chrisley and Rick Singer, center, served in the same federal prison.  (Getty Images)

Singer was the ringleader behind the 2019 college admissions scandal in which he received payments totaling over $25 million from numerous parents, including the "Full House" actress and "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman, to help their children gain acceptance into some of the nation's most selective schools with bogus test scores and athletic credentials. 

Singer began secretly cooperating with investigators and worked with the FBI to record hundreds of phone calls and meetings before the arrest of dozens of parents and athletic coaches in March 2019. 

In 2023, Singer was sentenced to 42 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to defraud the United States. He was also ordered to pay $10 million in restitution to the federal government. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman also served prison time for their involvement in the case authorities dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues."

Lori Loughlin appears in court in Boston in September 2019 about the college admissions scandal. At right, Felicity Huffman leaves her sentencing in the college admissions scam case, dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." Huffman will serve 14 days in federal prison.

Lori Loughlin, left, and Felicity Huffman also served prison time for their involvement. (Getty Images)

After spending 16 months at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, Singer was released in August 2024 to serve out his sentence at a half-way house in Los Angeles. 

Prior to their presidential pardons, Todd and Julie were serving a combined 19-year prison sentence. The pair were released on May 28, and have consistently maintained their innocence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

Trending