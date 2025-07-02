Deadline editor suggests Diddy can bounce back after court decision, 'just ask Bill Clinton'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deadline Hollywood executive editor Dominic Patten claimed on Wednesday that former President Bill Clinton was proof that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs could be forgiven by the public.

A jury found Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two charges of sex trafficking. At the same time, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Though Combs had begun facing backlash online from the decision, which exonerated him of his most serious charges, Patten suggested on CNN that the rapper could bounce back after enough time had passed.

FLASHBACK: KIMMEL JOKED WITH DIDDY ABOUT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, SAID HE’S A 'BOY SCOUT' COMPARED TO TRUMP

"What you're going to see to the man is, you know — I hate to say this — but in America, you can just ask Bill Clinton. If you say sorry enough, eventually enough people forgive you," Patten suggested. "Being that he can now legitimately say he got off on the majority of these counts from a prosecution who way overreached and underplayed."

After years of dodging affair rumors, Clinton acknowledged his entanglement with 21-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, months after infamously denying having "sexual relations with that woman." House lawmakers subsequently approved two articles of impeachment against Clinton, charging him with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice, but he was acquitted in the Senate.

Clinton has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women, all of which the former president has denied. He settled a lawsuit with Paula Jones with no acknowledgment of wrongdoing or apology.

"Whatever the prison sentence might be, I don't think we've seen the end of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs," Patten said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Combs still faces up to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of transporting his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane, for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For now, Combs will remain behind bars as he awaits sentencing after Judge Arun Subramanian denied his bail package.