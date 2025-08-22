Rhode Island prosecutor in viral arrest video placed on unpaid leave, job future unclear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Rhode Island assistant attorney general, whose arrest went viral earlier this week after she seemingly tried to use her position to evade arrest, telling officers they'd "regret" putting her behind bars, will be placed on unpaid leave.

Special Assistant Attorney General Devon Flanagan, who was arrested for trespassing, was placed on paid leave directly after the incident while the Rhode Island Attorney General's office reviewed the matter. But, starting Monday, Flanagan will go on unpaid leave, the office told Fox News Digital.

It is unclear how long Flanagan will remain on unpaid leave until a final determination is made on her employment. The Attorney General's office did not respond to additional questions about its ongoing review of the matter, or when it might make a final decision.

State payroll records, according to the Boston Globe, show that Flanagan was raking in approximately $113,000 a year in her position as a Special Assistant Attorney General.

"I'm an AG! I'm an AG!" Flanagan could be heard saying to police as they tried to detain her for failing to comply with their demands. "You're going to regret this. You're going to regret it. I'm an A-" Flanagan said as she was escorted to the back of a police car and the door was shut.

"Good for you, I don't give a s---," one of the arresting officers can be heard saying back at one point.

In a subsequent radio interview following Flanagan's arrest, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha called the incident "inexcusable behavior" that will likely result in "strong, strong sanction[s]." However, he did note that this isn't the first time he's dealt with a case like this involving his staff.

"I've got 110 lawyers, she embarrassed all of them. I haven't had many issues like this while I've been attorney general. I've had a few, and I let one guy go for driving drunk – had to bring him back – well I didn't have to, but did bring him back after I fired him about a year later because, again, I needed somebody to go into a courtroom and try ugly, hard murder cases," Neronha told WPRO Radio.

"It's just really hard to find and keep capable lawyers and so I just have to think really carefully about this one. But no question there will be a strong, strong sanction here," the attorney general continued.

Neronha added that he believed the incident was alcohol-related, and noted that doesn't necessarily excuse the behavior. He also said Flanagan had an "unblemished" record working under him, is thought highly of by the state bar association and is taking steps to make amends with the New Port Police Department, including issuing an apology.

The attorney general was asked about certain details of the incident, including whether Flanagan was right in telling the officer it was the law that he must turn off his body camera upon request by a citizen.

"I’m not sure what she was thinking. Clearly, she was not thinking straight," said Neronha, who added that Flanagan was incorrect in her assertion that police officers must shut off their bodycam upon request.

"She’s humiliated herself," Neronha added. "Regardless of what happens vis a vis her employment with us, she’s going to have a long time coming back from this. It’s just really unfortunate."