Asian woman attacked in NYC: NYPD Crime Stoppers offering reward up to $2,500 for information on suspect

NYPD Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator who was seen attacking an Asian woman outside an apartment building in Manhattan in broad daylight on Monday.

Crime Stoppers tweeted about the reward and posters were seen up and down West 43rd Street in Hell's Kitchen on Tuesday near the scene of the brutal attack.

A police source had confirmed to Fox News earlier Tuesday that the suspect was still on the loose.

The video of the attack Monday appears to show the woman getting kicked in the stomach and subsequently falling. The assailant can be seen pummeling her while she is on the ground, kicking her in the head and body. A police source confirmed to Fox News that the suspect yelled at the victim, "F--- you, you don't belong here."

The suspect also allegedly brandished a weapon that looked like a metal object after attacking the woman, a witness told Fox News on Tuesday.

A witness who was working construction outside the coffee shop across the street at the time told Fox News that the man pulled out "something metal" that "looked like a knife" after he attacked the woman.

"The guy was yelling, I don't know why. She didn't do nothing to him," Tony, who asked to be identified only by his first name, said.

"We were working here, heard screaming," he said outside Grind coffee shop, just feet away from where the attack took place. "I don't know why he went nuts."

Tony told Fox News another man "ran out from the park to help" the woman following the attack, but then "that guy, the big guy" – whom Tony described as 6-foot-5 – pulled out what "looked like a knife."

"He was holding something metal. He started yelling at the other guy, then finally he left," Tony said. "He just started walking away and then the police got here."

A police source told Fox News that the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate, as well.

The NYPD did not comment to Fox News about whether or not a weapon had been brandished during the attack.

The victim was heading to church at the time she was assaulted, a police source said.

"There was no reason for it, he just went nuts," Tony added.

An individual described in reports as a security guard appeared unwilling to render aid to the woman during the attack and instead closed the door to the apartment building after the attack took place.

The New York Post reported Tuesday that the building staff who witnessed the attack but did nothing has been suspended, citing the management company.

The building staff at 360 W 43rd refused to answer Fox News' questions on Tuesday, claiming management had not given the front desk any information to give to the press at this time.

A police source told Fox News that the woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital, and that she sustained a fractured pelvis and contusion to the head. She is listed as stable, the source said.

