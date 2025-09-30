Retired mom among 3 killed in ‘premeditated’ North Carolina waterfront restaurant massacre

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the three victims killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at a popular North Carolina waterfront restaurant has been identified as Joy Rogers, a newly retired mother of three who had recently moved to Southport after raising her family in California.

Her husband, Lennie Rogers, confirmed to WECT News that Joy was among those killed at the American Fish Company.

"Joy was a devoted wife to her husband and a loving mother of three," her husband, Lennie Rogers, said in a statement to WECT News. "Born and raised in California, she and her family moved to Southport just a year ago to enjoy their retirement. In that short time, she touched countless lives in her community."

"Joy loved Jesus deeply, and because of that, she loved others deeply. She lived up to her name—her spirit radiated joy, light, and kindness everywhere she went. Joy had a special gift for making people feel seen and welcomed. She was truly a vibrant part of the community and her family, and she will be dearly missed."

Her church community is also mourning her loss. Living Word Bible Church in Winnabow, North Carolina released a statement calling Rogers "a beloved part of our church family—bold in her faith, compassionate toward others, and a constant encouragement. We will miss her deeply, yet we take comfort in knowing she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior."

The church asked the public to keep the Rogers family in their prayers.

Authorities have called the ambush at the popular waterfront restaurant "highly premeditated." Joy was one of the three victims in the waterfront attack on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at American Fish Company in Southport, a maritime town in the southeastern part of the state. The popular spot is known locally not only as a waterfront bar and restaurant, but also as a filming location for "Safe Haven," the 2013 romantic thriller based on the Nicholas Sparks novel.

Investigators allege that 40-year-old Nigel Max Edge positioned himself in a white, center-console boat just off the restaurant’s deck before opening fire. At the time, live music was playing, and patrons were gathered along the bar’s waterfront area.

Authorities said chaos broke out as bullets struck people on the deck as patrons scrambled to safety. Edge, police said, sped away. Edge, an Oak Island resident and military veteran, has not yet entered a plea. He appeared for his first court hearing Monday afternoon, logging in by video at 2 p.m. from the neighboring sheriff’s office jail.

A judge denied bond, citing him as both a flight risk and a danger to the community. Edge is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 13 for a probable cause hearing. He requested a public defender.

Prosecutors said in court that Edge used a .300 Blackout Sig Sauer rifle outfitted with a suppressor and scope, and also had a .380 handgun tucked in his waistband when he was arrested. Some of the rifle ammunition was tipped for maximum ballistic impact, authorities noted.

Two deputies responded on a sheriff’s department boat after the shooting, later spotting Edge as he walked to retrieve his boat trailer. Deputies moved in and apprehended him as he backed the trailer in to pull his vessel from the water.

