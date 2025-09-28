Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

Suspect in NC restaurant shooting identified, charged with murder after 3 killed, at least 5 wounded

Nigel Max Edge faces murder charges after a shooting at American Fish Company in Southport, North Carolina

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A suspect has been charged after a gunman opened fire from a boat into a waterfront restaurant in North Carolina, killing three people and wounding at least five others on Saturday night.

Nigel Max Edge, 40, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at the American Fish Company restaurant in Southport, North Carolina, the city’s public information officer, ChyAnn Ketchum, confirmed to Fox News on Sunday morning.

Southport's public information officer previously said a boat with a single occupant on the Cape Fear River paused briefly in front of the restaurant at around 9:30 p.m. and opened fire, killing three patrons and injuring multiple others. 

The boat then sped off in the direction of the Intracoastal Waterway towards neighboring Oak Island. 

FIVE INJURED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND BAR FOLLOWING SUSPECTED ALTERCATION, POLICE SAY

Mugshot of Nigel Max Edge

Nigel Max Edge was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting at American Fish Company restaurant in Southport, North Carolina, on Saturday Sept. 27, 2025. (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

The U.S. Coast Guard observed a single individual matching the description of the shooter loading their boat at a public ramp in Oak Island shortly after 10 p.m. The Coast Guard crew detained the person, who was turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of those killed or provide details on the conditions of the wounded victims.

police crime scene in southport, north carolina

Police investigators on scene after a shooting in Southport, North Carolina, on Saturday. (WECT)

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

Fox News’ Brian Powers and Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.
