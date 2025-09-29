Retired border agent among two victims killed in Texas casino shooting incident at Eagle Pass

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was among two victims killed in the deadly shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sunday, Eagle Pass Aaron Valdez confirmed on social media.

Mayor Valdez described Marcus "Mark" Antley as a beloved member of the community and said he was remembered for his law enforcement career and impact on Eagle Pass.

"Mr. Antley dedicated much of his life to public service and law enforcement. He will be remembered not only for his career but also for his generosity, leadership, and the lasting friendships he built throughout Eagle Pass and the region. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of many," Valdez wrote on Facebook.

ICE AGENTS TARGETED IN 2 AMBUSH ATTACKS IN RECENT DAYS

Valdez also pledged to support the grieving families of those who were injured in the attack and thanked law enforcement for their quick work capturing a suspect.

Dimmit County Judge Martha Alicia Gomez Ponce said the other victim in Sunday's shooting was a Dimmit County resident.

"Let us come together in unity and support for the victims and their loved ones within our Dimmit County community," Ponce wrote on Facebook. "My deepest condolences go out to the families impacted by this heartbreaking event."

Authorities have since identified the suspect as Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, of San Antonio. Jones was arrested in Wilson County following a chase.

Police said Jones is currently in custody in Wilson County/Stockdale but will be extradited back to Eagle Pass, where the investigation is based.

TEXAS JAIL INMATE CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY ATTACKING DETENTION OFFICER: 'PURE EVIL'

Police say they were able to obtain confirmation through vehicle tracking and license plate recognition (LPR) systems, allowing the Texas Department of Public Safety to find the suspect. He now faces two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Maverick County Judge Ramsey English Cantú praised law enforcement for their coordinated response.

"Together, our local, state and federal partners worked around the clock to bring this individual into custody," he said. "Now, we must assure justice for the victims and their families. We will not tolerate violence in our community."

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas Police Department is leading the investigation alongside state, local and federal agencies.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a painful reminder of how fragile life is," Valdez said. "In moments like these, our community’s greatest strength is our compassion and solidarity. Together, we will overcome this dark moment."