North Carolina authorities searching for suspect who fired gunshots from boat toward restaurant, killing 3

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina after an active shooter on a boat left at least three dead and eight others injured in the Southport Yacht Basin Saturday night.

The deadly shooting took place in Southport, North Carolina, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near the American Fish Company restaurant.

"There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin," the City of Southport posted on Facebook just before 10 p.m. EST.

Details are very limited as of early Sunday morning, but police confirmed to Fox News that a boat pulled up to the restaurant, fired multiple shots in its direction and then sped off.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED ON THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA’S COLUMBIA CAMPUS

A suspect is not in custody, but a person of interest is being questioned, Fox News reported.

City officials were urging residents to avoid the area, remain indoors and report suspicious activity to police.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the City of Southport Police Department along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Southport is approximately 30 miles south of Wilmington.

The Southport Yacht Basin has several bars and restaurants, including American Fish Company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.