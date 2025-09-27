Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

North Carolina authorities searching for suspect who fired gunshots from boat toward restaurant, killing 3

The shooter was on a boat in the Southport Yacht Basin when shots were fired toward the American Fish Company restaurant

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Manhunt underway in NC after gunman opens fire on dockside restaurant, killing at least 3 Video

Manhunt underway in NC after gunman opens fire on dockside restaurant, killing at least 3

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that officials say left at least 3 people dead and 8 others injured. 

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina after an active shooter on a boat left at least three dead and eight others injured in the Southport Yacht Basin Saturday night.

The deadly shooting took place in Southport, North Carolina, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday near the American Fish Company restaurant.

"There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin," the City of Southport posted on Facebook just before 10 p.m. EST. 

Details are very limited as of early Sunday morning, but police confirmed to Fox News that a boat pulled up to the restaurant, fired multiple shots in its direction and then sped off.

american fish company north carolina

American Fish Company, a restaurant located at the Southport Yacht Basin in Southport, North Carolina.  (Google Maps )

A suspect is not in custody, but a person of interest is being questioned, Fox News reported.

City officials were urging residents to avoid the area, remain indoors and report suspicious activity to police.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the City of Southport Police Department along with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the county. 

Southport is approximately 30 miles south of Wilmington. 

The Southport Yacht Basin has several bars and restaurants, including American Fish Company. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 
