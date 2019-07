Emergency responders were working Thursday night in Evansville, Ind., to rescue a 3-year-old child who had fallen about 30 feet into a sewer, according to reports.

Video posted online by Evansville’s WFIE-TV should numerous emergency personnel at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The circumstances of how the child fell into the sewer were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.