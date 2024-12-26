Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Career criminal, 31, arrested for 35th time — see his list of offenses

Florida man Kevin Campana, 31, has been arrested 35 times since 2011

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
A Florida man was arrested for his 35th time right before Christmas, after stealing a car and attempting to escape authorities. 

Kevin Campana, 31, was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly breaking into a local auto repair shop in Edgewater, Florida and stealing a customer's car while wearing no shoes, according to the Edgewater Police Department. 

Campana tried to flee from the police, but the high-speed chase, which was captured on body camera video, ended in a head-on crash with a cop car. 

Kevin Campana arrested in 2011 and 2024

Career criminal Kevin Campana, 31, was arrested on Monday on charges including burglary and grand theft. He has been arrested 35 times, beginning in 2011 when he was just 18 years old (mug shot on left) (Volusia County Corrections)

He was charged with burglary, grand theft, driving with a revoked license and willfully fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to police records. 

Campana had previously been arrested 34 times, according to Volusia County inmate records. 

Just days earlier, Campana was out on bond after being arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of attempted burglary, records show. 

Kevin Campana police chase ended in crash

31-year-old Kevin Campana allegedly tried to flee from authorities, but the high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash with a police vehicle.  (Edgewater Police Department )

He was arrested for the first time on Sept. 18, 2011, on burglary charges, when he was just 18 years old. 

The 31-year-old career criminal has been taken into custody for a range of offenses nearly every year since his first arrest. 

His various charges over the years have included burglary, forgery, grand theft and possession of a substance. 

Kevin Campana allegedly attempted to steal a car and escape police

Campana allegedly attempted to steal a car from an auto repair shop on Monday, while wearing no shoes, authorities say (Edgewater Police Department )

His longest time spent behind bars was more than 9 months, from Dec. 31, 2019 to Oct. 7, 2020, for probation violation, which is a felony.

Campana remains in custody in Volusia County. 

