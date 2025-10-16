Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Police chase ends with truck explosion and fire in dramatic scene captured on camera

Driver fled on foot after vehicle burst into flames in wooded area behind his home, sheriff says

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published | Updated
Exploding pickup slips out of gear and rolls into deputy's vehicle, dashcam shows Video

Exploding pickup slips out of gear and rolls into deputy's vehicle, dashcam shows

After a slow-speed chase ended up on foot, the suspect's abandoned vehicle burst into flames and rolled into a parked patrol vehicle in Clay County, Missouri, dashcam video shows.

A slow-speed police chase outside Kansas City in Missouri ended with fireworks Sunday night, after the suspect's "hoopty" truck rolled over and burst into flames, according to crime scene video.

The suspect, who authorities say later told deputies he "was high on meth," pulled into a wooded area behind his home and fled on foot around 11:20 p.m., with smoke pouring out of the pickup, video recorded on a deputy's dashboard camera shows.

Soon there was a burst of flame, which appeared to spread from the cab and shot out several feet from the driver's side of the truck.

A truck smoking in a wooded area seen in a still image from dashcam

After a slow-speed car chase turned into a foot chase through a field, the suspect's vehicle burst into flames, this still image from a deputy's dashcam shows. (Clay County Sheriff)

"That feeling when the suspect you were trying to catch takes off on foot, leaving his hoopty truck to catch fire and explode, which knocks it out of gear and sends it rolling into the unoccupied patrol car," the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that included the video.

See the dashcam video:

Exploding pickup slips out of gear and rolls into deputy's vehicle, dashcam shows Video

The suspect jumped a fence and ran into a field, according to authorities. The deputy left his vehicle, ran him down and arrested him.

"Fortunately, no one was in the vehicles, they were off running in a field, so no one got hurt," according to the sheriff's office. "And we got the suspect into custody."

Flames erupt from a truck in a wooded area seen in a still image from dashcam

The fire spread quickly, knocking the vehicle out of park, according to authorities. (Clay County Sheriff)

According to local reporting, deputies first encountered the driver during a traffic stop. He allegedly had no plates on the vehicle and appeared "shaky" and under the influence, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. 

When a deputy asked him to exit the vehicle, he allegedly drove off, leading the deputy on a chase that never exceeded 45 mph, she said. 

The burning truck has rolled back into the deputy's parked vehicle

The burning truck rolled back into the deputy's parked vehicle. No one was hurt. (Clay County Sheriff)

A second deputy arrived, chocked the truck's tires and backed the patrol vehicle to safety before it caught fire, too. Kansas City firefighters stopped the spread of the blaze, which had destroyed the pickup and moved into nearby brush. 

The suspect was released after a 24-hour investigative hold expired, according to the sheriff's office. Prosecutors filed a felony charge of resisting arrest Wednesday night, and deputies are working to take him back into custody.
