Repeat offender allegedly kills 14-year-old girl, has criminal history dating back to 2000: officials

A 14-year-old girl in Illinois was allegedly killed by a repeat offender after she was reported missing on Friday, according to officials.

The Illinois State Police told Fox News Digital in a statement that the 14-year-old girl was killed in Vandalia on Friday. Megan Zeller, the girl's biological mother, identified the girl as 14-year-old Kylie Toberman.

Arnold Rivera was arrested after the 14-year-old's death and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and concealing a homicidal death, a spokesman for the Fayette County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital. The girl was reported missing on Friday.

According to KSDK, Zeller said her daughter was found inside an RV located behind the home where the girl had been living.

"I will not shut up or stop till my child gets justice!" Zeller wrote in a post on Facebook.

Records reviewed by Fox News Digital show Rivera has a criminal history dating back to 2000.

In 2000, prosecutors in Macon County, Illinois, dismissed charges of criminal sexual abuse involving a child between the ages of 9 and 16, as well as burglary, in exchange for a guilty plea to felony aggravated battery, according to court records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Rivera was sentenced to 30 months probation as a result, the records show, which ended in March 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle in 2008 and received a sentence of 24 months probation.