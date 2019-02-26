Regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 M over sex allegations

Nevada gambling regulators have fined casino mogul Steve Wynn's former company a record $20 million for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against him before he resigned a year ago.

The penalty announced Tuesday against Wynn Resorts Ltd. settles an investigation that began after The Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the company founder harassed or assaulted them.

The agreement with the Nevada Gaming Commission allows Wynn Resorts to keep its gambling license.

The fine tops the previous highest in state history: a $5.5 million penalty in 2014 against the sports betting company now known as CG Technology.

Steve Wynn himself is not part of the Wynn Resorts settlement. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.