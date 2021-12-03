Expand / Collapse search
Record-breaking warm weather forecast to continue across US

A new storm developing in West will move across country

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Incredible record-breaking warmth continues across much of the country on Friday and lingering through the weekend.

Warmth across the U.S.

Warmth across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

A new storm developing in the West will travel across the country, bringing an end to some of the heat as well as a mix of rain and wintry weather over the next few days.  

Coast-to-coast storm

Coast-to-coast storm (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will start Saturday night into Sunday from Montana to Minnesota, where winter storm watches have been issued.

Rain forecast for Hawaii

Rain forecast for Hawaii (Credit: Fox News)

Hawaii will be dealing with quite a bit of rain over the weekend as well, with the risk of flooding for the next few days.

